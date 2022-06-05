MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found dead in January at a Milwaukee duplex. Court documents said the killings happened during a botched drug robbery. Bail was set at $1 million Sunday for Travis Lamar Birkley who is charged with six counts of felony murder. Investigators linked Birkley to thee killings with cellphone data that included a selfie that appeared to have been taken in the basement of the home where the bodies were found. A witness also told police that Birkley admitted killing the victims with his cousin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.