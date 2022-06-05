DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jerry Kelly birdied the first hole of a playoff with Kirk Triplett to win the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic. Kelly hit his approach to 4 feet on the par-4 18th to set up the winning putt. The 55-year-old from Wisconsin has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour. Kelly and Triplett each shot 5-under 67 to finish at 18 under at Wakonda Club, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker and Bernhard Langer. Kelly returned from a lightning delay to play the final three holes of regulation, making a birdie on the par-3 17th. Triplett birdied the par-4 16th and parred the last two. The 60-year-old Triplett won the last of his eight senior titles in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.