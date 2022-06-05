By ANDREW WAGNER

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres extended their winning streak to three games with a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Trevor Gott pitched the 10th for Milwaukee because Josh Hader had worked the ninth after the Brewers tied the game at 3 on Kolten Wong’s second home run of the game in the eighth. Wong also led off the game with a home run. It was the only run allowed by Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger, who struck out five over three innings in his first start back from a two-week stint on the injured list.

