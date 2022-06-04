By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MacKenzie Gore pitched six shutout innings and Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in three runs as the San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0. Gore continued the spectacular start to his rookie season by throwing a career-high 108 pitches and matching a career high with 10 strikeouts. He allowed three hits and three walks while reducing his ERA to 1.50. Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the third inning and had a two-run shot in the fifth.

