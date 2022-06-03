By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s endorsement of construction company co-owner Tim Michels in Wisconsin’s hotly contested governor’s race threatens to further divide Republicans and upend the race less than two months before the primary. Trump’s backing Thursday of Michels, a late entry into the race, comes after former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has spent years laying the groundwork for a run and building support. Kleefisch won 55% of the vote from delegates at last month’s Wisconsin Republican Party convention, short of the 60% needed for an official endorsement but far ahead of the nearly 4% that Michels got. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

