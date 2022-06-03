DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kirk Triplett shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead over Jerry Kelly, Ken Tanigawa and Brett Quigley after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic. The 60-year-old Triplett had nine birdies in the bogey-free round, closing with pars on the par-5 eighth and par-3 ninth at Wakonda Club. A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, he won the last of his eight senior titles in 2019. Kelly eagled the par-5 13th and finished with a birdie on the par-4 ninth. Steve Stricker closed with a birdie for a 69 a week after having to withdraw from the Senior PGA Championship because of a positive COVID-19 test result.

