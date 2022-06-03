By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — San Diego’s Joe Musgrove has held the Milwaukee Brewers hitless through seven innings as he bids for his second no-hitter in as many seasons. He has thrown 98 pitches. The Padres lead the Brewers 6-0. Musgrove has thrown the only no-hitter in Padres history. It came in a 3-0 victory over the Texas Rangers on April 9, 2021. He has allowed four runners so far in Milwaukee. Musgrove hit former Padres teammates Victor Caratini with a pitch in the third inning, walked Rowdy Tellez in the fifth and walked Kolten Wong and Pablo Reyes in the sixth.

