By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas is approaching the offseason with the same attitude that helped the former practice squad player emerge as one of the NFL’s biggest surprises last year. His breakthrough season resulted in a three-year, $21 million contract that keeps him in Green Bay. But Douglas isn’t taking anything for granted. He understands the tenuous nature of NFL life after bouncing around a few organizations last year before finding a home in Green Bay. Douglas is part of a formidable defensive backfield that includes cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes plus safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.

