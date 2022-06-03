By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove held Milwaukee hitless for 7 2/3 innings and outpitched reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes as the San Diego Padres snapped a four-game skid with a 7-0 victory over the Brewers on Friday. Musgrove pitched the only no-hitter in Padres history last season. He nearly did it again, too. Kolten Wong got the Brewers’ only hit with a two-out, eighth-inning double that took a hop on the warning track and hit the right-field wall. Manny Machado hit a three-run homer for San Diego as Burnes allowed a season-high five runs in just 3 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.