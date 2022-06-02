MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor weighing charges in the shooting of a Black man during a violent arrest in Madison says he wants more evidence from investigators. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office has finished its investigation into the shooting of Quadren Wilson in February and turned over its findings to Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. But a sheriff’s spokeswoman says the prosecutor has asked for more evidentiary follow-up. Wilson’s family says authorities shot him five times while they were arresting him Feb. 3 on a drug violation in Madison. Wilson survived. The sheriff’s office has said two state agents fired their weapons during the arrest but hasn’t said whether their rounds hit Wilson.

