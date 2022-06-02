RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a cemetery in a Milwaukee suburb resulted in multiple victims. Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting. It was not immediately known if there were any fatalities, or if any suspects were in custody. A hospital official says the facility is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting. Police are asking people to avoid the area in west Racine around the cemetery.

