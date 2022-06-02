RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people have been shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee. Racine police described the shooting Thursday as a “critical” incident and urged people to stay away. Police said multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service. Sgt. Kristi Wilcox says a juvenille was treated and released and a second was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee. Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, said it was treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.

