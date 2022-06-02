By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System’s new president wants to continue a freeze on tuition for in-state undergraduates. Jay Rothman took over as president on Wednesday and held a short question-and-answer session with reporters on Thursday. He said system officials plan to present their 2022-23 budget to regents next week and the spending plan will include the freeze. He said it’s an important way to maintain enrollment levels. Tuition for in-state undergraduates has remained flat for the last nine years.

