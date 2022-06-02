MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a train in Burlington. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when the balloon crashed into a northbound Canadian National train. It’s unclear what caused the collision but witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash. One witness said the balloon bounced off a building and the train hit it. Two of the balloon’s three occupants were flown to Froedtert Hospital. The third person was taken to Froedtert by ambulance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.