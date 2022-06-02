GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Heath care systems in Green Bay and La Crosse are planning to merge. WLUK-TV reports that Bellin Health in Green Bay and Gunderson Health System in La Crosse are discussing a merger with an agreement expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The merger would maintain the systems’ current headquarters in Green Bay and La Crosse and would place the top two positions of CEO and the chair of a newly created governing board in different regions to ensure equal representation. Gunderson CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber would serve as CEO and Bellin Health Board of Directors Chairman John Dykema would serve as board chairman in northeast Wisconsin.

