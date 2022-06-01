By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Christopher Morel drove in Jason Heyward with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3. Heyward started on second base and moved up on a groundout by Nick Madrigal. Morel then drove him in with a fly to left against Hoby Milner (2-1) and got mobbed by his teammates in the infield after the winning run scored. Morel extended his club record by reaching base in his first 15 major league games, when he walked and scored in the first. Willson Contreras singled twice, drove in a run and scored one after hitting home runs in his previous two games.

