MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis has decided to remain in the NBA draft rather than return to Marquette for the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-7 forward issued a social media post saying, “Thank you Marquette,” on Wednesday. That marked the NCAA deadline for players who had entered the draft to withdraw from consideration and maintain their college eligibility. Lewis earned first-team, all-Big East honors and was named the conference’s most improved player last season. He ranked third in the Big East in scoring and fourth in rebounding while helping Marquette go 19-13 with an NCAA Tournament first-round loss to North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.