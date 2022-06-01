MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell says that he will run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next year to fill a seat currently held by the conservative former chief justice. The April election will determine the ideological balance of the court. Retiring Justice Patience Roggensack, who turns 82 in July, is not seeking a third 10-year term. She is part of the four-justice conservative majority on the seven-member court. Mitchell is a former prosecutor who serves as the presiding judge of Dane County’s juvenile division. Last week, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz said she was running for the seat and numerous others are considering it.

