CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the 15-day disabled list because of a strained right oblique. The Cubs also activated outfielder Jason Heyward from the injured list and right-hander Michael Rucker from the 15-day IL. Outfielder Nelson Velázquez was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, and right-hander Manuel Rodriguez was recalled from Iowa and placed on the 60-day injured list because of a strained right elbow. Smyly exited at the start of the fourth in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers after tossing three hitless innings. He has been one of Chicago’s most reliable starters, with a 3.80 ERA in nine outings.

