OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — The judge has postponed a trial involving a violent altercation in a Wisconsin high school after defense attorneys argued that public sentiment related to the school shootings in Texas could taint the jury pool. Grant Fuhrman is accused of stabbing a high school resource officer with a barbecue fork in Oshkosh in 2019. He’s charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. During a struggle, the officer shot the then-16-year-old student. Neither of them was seriously injured and the officer was cleared of wrongdoing. Fuhrman’s attorneys last week filed a motion to delay after an 18-year-old fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, saying it would have been on the minds of every potential juror. Trial was scheduled to start Tuesday.

