By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby took some rather drastic measures to establish an immediate kinship with his new holder. Former Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell and his family stayed at Crosby’s house for about three weeks this offseason. The Packers are hoping the two veteran special teamers established the kind of chemistry that can help the 37-year-old Crosby bounce back from a rare down season. Green Bay’s career scoring leader made just 73.5% of his field-goal attempts last season for his lowest accuracy rate since 2012.

