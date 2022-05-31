By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

John Wroblewski’s success with USA Hockey’s men’s development program has led to him being named the coach of the U.S. national women’s team. Wroblewski’s hiring is currently limited to coaching the American women at the world championships in Denmark in August. He replaces Joel Johnson, who is stepping down after one year as part of his commitment to coach the University of St. Thomas women’s program. Wroblewski takes over an aging U.S. team that’s in transition after settling for silver medals following losses to Canada at both the Beijing Winter Games in February and the world championships in August.

