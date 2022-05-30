CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list with a left ring finger sprain prior. Suzuki was injured in Thursday’s game against the Reds in Cincinnati when he he stole second in the third inning and jammed his hand on the bag. He left the contest and has not played since. Suzuki is batting .245 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 41 games. The roster move was retroactive to Friday. The Cubs also designated right-hander Robert Gsellman for assignment and selected the contract of left-hander Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.