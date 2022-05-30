By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyrone Taylor homered in both games, Aaron Ashby struck out a career-high 12 in the nightcap and the Milwaukee Brewers swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Cubs 7-6 and 3-1, Luis Urías lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie in the opener. The Brewers trailed 4-2 before Taylor’s two-run homer in the sixth, and Milwaukee led 2-1 in the second game when Taylor homered in the eighth. Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning against his former team, and the Brewers won their third in a row.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.