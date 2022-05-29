By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

The nation’s governors are diverging over how to respond to mass shootings such as the one that killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. Democrats are amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns. Many Republican governors are instead emphasizing more security at schools. The Associated Press surveyed governors after Tuesday’s attack in Texas. Democratic governors generally supported proposals to limit ammunition magazines to 10 bullets and prohibit people younger than 21 from buying semiautomatic weapons. Most Republicans did not. No Democratic governors told the AP they supported arming teachers, but Republican governors backed a wide array of potential school security steps.

