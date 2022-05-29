By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (29-18, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (26-20, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-2, 2.18 ERA, .87 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-2, 1.96 ERA, .98 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -138, Cardinals +117; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Nolan Gorman’s four-hit game on Saturday.

St. Louis has gone 13-10 in home games and 26-20 overall. The Cardinals have gone 22-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has gone 15-12 on the road and 29-18 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.34 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .355 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 16 doubles and 10 home runs. Tommy Edman is 13-for-44 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kolten Wong has six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Brewers. Keston Hiura is 6-for-19 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: day-to-day (ankle), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

