By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he can’t think of anyone worse than a Republican-hired investigator to fill a vacancy on the state’s bipartisan elections commission and he prays that the former state Supreme Court justice isn’t named to the panel. Evers’ comments Friday come a day after the Republican Assembly leader said he wasn’t ruling anyone out for the job. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has refused to rule out naming former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to the commission. Vos hired Gableman to run a taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. His work has been widely criticized by Republicans and Democrats.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.