MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Bayfield County man on charges that he stole timber from the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. The Wisconsin State Journal reports 40-year-old Jerod Hecimovich of Mason is charged in a three-count indictment with stealing, injuring and knowingly cutting and removing live oak timber from the forest last year. According to the indictment, Hecimovich had a contract with the U.S. Forest Service to harvest certain timber but he harvested live oak in violation of his contract. The indictment seeks a $24,736 forfeiture. Hecimovich would face up to 11 years in prison if convicted on all three counts. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Hecimovich.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.