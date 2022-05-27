MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Justice has agreed to pay an agency administrator $46,276 to resolve her discrimination complaint. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the department signed the settlement with Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Tina Virgil on May 17. Virgil filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last year alleging that she was paid less as chief of the department’s law enforcement services division than her predecessor because she’s a Black woman. She also alleged she faced abuse because of her race and gender. Attorney General Josh Kaul promoted her to DCI administrator while the complaint was pending, bumping her pay from $116,000 to almost $133,000 annually.

