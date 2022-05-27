By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered to extend his hitting streak to 18 games and lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2. Dakota Hudson was pulled after 4 2/3 innings with the bases loaded in the fifth, after allowing five hits and four walks. Milwaukee loaded the bases in the third before Andrew McCutchen grounded into an inning-ending double play. Drew VerHagen got McCutchen to ground into a forceout that ended the fifth. Génesis Cabrera allowed one hit over two innings, Kodi Whitley gave up Keston Hiura’s two-run homer in the ninth and Ryan Helsley got his third save.

