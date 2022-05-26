By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader, who will appoint a key member of the state’s bipartisan elections commission, says he is not “ruling anybody in or out” as he looks to quickly fill a vacancy in the battleground state before the next chair of the panel is chosen. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that also would not rule out appointing the embattled investigator he hired to look into the 2020 election. Vos says he intends to appoint someone before the commission’s meeting in two weeks where a new chair will be selected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.