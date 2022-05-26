WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a suburban Milwaukee neighborhood. The plane went down Thursday afternoon in a residential area near an airport in Wauwatosa. Witnesses say it appears the pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings before the crash. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash or what might have caused it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.