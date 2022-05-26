MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is preparing to ask Republican lawmakers to sign off on $378,000 in settlements to resolve multiple pollution cases. GOP legislators passed a law in 2018 that requires the attorney general to get permission from the Legislature’s finance committee before entering into any settlement agreements. Kaul is scheduled to bring nine proposed deals before the committee on Tuesday. Two of the cases involve factory farms Emerald Sky Dairy LLC and Blue Royal Farm Inc. Two others involve municipal water system violations in the city of Elkhorn and the village of Wilson.

