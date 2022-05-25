By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rowdy Tellez doubled off Yu Darvish to bring in the tying run in the seventh inning and Tyrone Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 to take two of three. Darvish was brilliant in holding Milwaukee to one hit through six innings, but the Brewers broke through in the seventh with two hits, a walk and the sacrifice fly. Former Padres player Luis Urías drew a leadoff walk and took third on Andrew McCutchen’s single, sliding headfirst and touching the base just ahead of Manny Machado’s tag.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.