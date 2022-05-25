By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A poll finds that public approval of the Supreme Court has fallen following the leak of a draft opinion that would overturn the Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide. The Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday finds that disapproval of the nation’s highest court was especially pronounced among the roughly two-thirds of U.S. adults who oppose overturning Roe, while support for the court was high among those in favor. The poll also found increased partisan polarization in approval. The draft opinion, obtained by Politico, would overrule Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to end a pregnancy. The official opinion is expected to be released sometime in the next month.

