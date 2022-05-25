By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (27-16, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (28-15, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (4-1, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -126, Brewers +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego has a 28-15 record overall and an 11-8 record at home. The Padres have an 8-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee is 27-16 overall and 13-10 in road games. The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .313.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .368 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 12 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Jurickson Profar is 12-for-41 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with nine home runs while slugging .514. Hunter Renfroe is 12-for-29 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .233 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.