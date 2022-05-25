NEW YORK (AP) — The Miami Marlins defeated Pablo López in salary arbitration and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated Adrian Houser in a pair of cases involving right-hander pitchers. That gives teams a 5-2 lead over players in decisions with 11 cases remaining. López will receive $2.45 million rather than the $3 million he requested, according to the decision by Allen Ponak, Scott Buchheit and Brian Keller. They heard the case Friday. Houser will get $2.425 ,o;;opm instead of the $3 million he asked for. Howard Edelman, Mark Burstein and Robert Herzog heard the case on May 4.

