By TODD RICHMOND and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has postponed choosing its new chairman after a Republican commissioner unexpectedly resigned. The commission was scheduled to vote on a new chairman during a meeting Wednesday evening. The commission is made up of three Republicans and three Democrats. State law mandates that the next chairman be a Republican. Bob Spindell has been campaigning publicly for the post. The only other Republican allowed to seek the post, Dean Knudson, declined to say whether he wanted the position in the days leading up to the meeting. After the meeting started he announced his resignation, saying the state GOP doesn’t want him to be chairman. The commission voted 5-1 to delay the chairman vote until June 10.

