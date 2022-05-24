MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State investigators have identified the man a Racine police officer shot and killed last week. The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the man Tuesday as 37-year-old Da’shontay L. King and the officer as Zachary B. Brenner, a four-year veteran of the Racine Police Department. The agency did not release King or Brenner’s race and a department spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message. According to the department, Brenner shot King during a foot chase on Friday afternoon. The agency says Brenner fired after King was seen with a handgun. Brenner has been placed on administrative leave.

