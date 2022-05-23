DULUTH, Minn. — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul has been activated for service in the U.S. Navy. A weekend commissioning ceremony was held in Duluth for the Freedom class-littoral combat ship. It measures nearly 400 feet and can travel at speeds greater than 40 knots, the equivalent of about 46 mph. According to officials, the ship is designed to have significant maneuverability and will utilize a state-of-the-art system that combines diesel and gas turbines with steerable water jet propulsion The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul now heads to its home base at the naval station in Mayport, Florida to await orders.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KBJR-TV.