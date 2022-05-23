MILWAUKEE (AP) — The concert promotion company FPC Live is proposing to build a venue complex on land adjacent to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. The multi-level complex would be built on a section of a vacant 5.7-acre parcel owned by the Milwaukee Bucks and where the Bradley Center once stood. The $50 million complex would have space for 4,000 people in one ballroom and 800 concert-goers in another room. FPC Live, the Madison-based division of Frank Productions, plans to begin development this year if it wins zoning approval from the Common Council and the mayor.

