MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have placed right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain and put closer Josh Hader on the family medical emergency list. Milwaukee filled their places on the roster by recalling right-handers Trevor Kelley and Miguel Sánchez from Triple-A Nashville. The moves come as the Brewers begin a season-high 11-game, 10-day road trip Sunday at San Diego. Peralta left the Brewers’ 8-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday in the fourth inning with tightness in the upper area of his shoulder.

