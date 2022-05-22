By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lane Thomas hit two RBI doubles and the Washington Nationals broke out of their hitting slump in an 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers lost right-hander Freddy Peralta to shoulder tightness in the fourth inning. Peralta left after allowing a run-scoring double to Thomas during the Nationals’ six-run outburst in the fourth. That marked the Nationals’ highest-scoring inning of the season and matched the biggest run total the Brewers had allowed in a single inning this year.

