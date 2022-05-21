By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have agreed to have a “no endorsement” option when voting on whether to throw the party’s official backing behind a candidate in the hotly contested governor’s race. The top candidates in the governor’s race are slated to make their pitch for an endorsement to more than 1,500 delegates attending the annual convention Saturday near Madison. But first, under pressure from those who argued the party shouldn’t back any candidate before the Aug. 9 primary, delegates voted to have an option of not endorsing. Winning the endorsement requires support from 60% of delegates. The party’s endorsement unlocks funding from the state party, which can spend as much as it wants on the winner.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.