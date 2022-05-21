By JOE TOTORAITIS

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff home run, Luis Urías added a solo shot and a defensive gem, and Brandon Woodruff allowed one run in six effective innings to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Urías defensively owned the first inning when he snagged a liner and fielded a groundout. For the final out, Urías raced back for a looping fly ball into short left-center field and made a sliding catch with his back to diamond. Josh Hader got his 15th save of the season, while the Nationals’ Patrick Corbin took the loss.

