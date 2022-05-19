APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. WFRV-TV reported that police received a call Thursday morning about a suspect who pointed a gun at someone at St. Bernadette Parish. The suspect then got on the roof. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson told the television station that the man fired rounds in the air. Negotiators were brought in to talk with the man. The stand-off went on for about two hours before the man was taken into custody. The Appleton Police Department posted a note on its Facebook page saying the incident was resolved safely. A police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to voicemail and email messages from The Associated Press.

