APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. Police said in a statement that officers received a call Thursday morning about a 43-year-old man who pointed a gun at someone at St. Bernadette Parish. The suspect then got on the roof. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson told the television station that the man fired rounds in the air. Negotiators were brought in to talk with the man. The stand-off went on for about two hours before the man was taken into custody. No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.