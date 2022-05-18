By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura hit a two-run, winning homer off Jesse Chavez in the 11th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6. The Brewers had tied the game on a two-out triple from Kolten Wong in the ninth. Hiura had arrived from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day. He led off the bottom of the 11th by sending a 1-2 sinker from Chavez over the center-field wall. Atlanta had grabbed a 4-0 lead when Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna hit back-to-back homers off Corbin Burnes in the third inning.

