By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republicans who attempted to cast Wisconsin’s electoral ballots for Donald Trump in 2020 are being sued by plaintiffs who allege they engaged in a conspiracy after Joe Biden won the battleground state. Two Democratic electors and a voter are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court. They’re seeking up to $2.4 million in punitive damages, saying it’s necessary to deter such conduct in the future. The plaintiffs say it’s the first such lawsuit in any of the seven swing states where Republican electors falsely declared Trump the winner and cast their votes for him in December 2020. Republicans have said they were just trying to preserve Trump’s position should a court overturn Biden’s win.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.