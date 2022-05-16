By CALVIN WOODWARD

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are absorbing the aftermath of a weekend of violence that raked cities across the country. In the bloodiest, in Buffalo, New York, a gunman said to be driven by racial hate killed 10 Black people at a supermarket. The crime scenes, so ordinary, made up what could have been anyone’s routine spring weekend. There were shootings at a California church, a Texas flea market and an entertainment district in Milwaukee where people had gathered for a big basketball game. They all unfolded in a country with seething political and cultural divisions, racial animus and ubiquitous guns.

